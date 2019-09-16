Wildfire in Lake County grows to 15,000 acres

LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Lake County grew to an estimated 15,000 acres.
The Poker Fire was first reported on August 15 on Hart Mountain east of the small community of Plush, Oregon.
High winds in the area pushed the fire to an estimated 15,000 acres by the morning of September 16.
The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership hopes incoming rain will help crew gain the upper hand on the fire. However, there is no estimated date of containment.
It was determined the Poker Fire was a holdover from lightning that struck the week before.