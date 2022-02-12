Wildfire managers ask for extra caution over weekend, expect gusty winds, dry conditions

KLAMATH CO., Ore. — Wildfire managers are asking people to use extra caution this weekend due to gusty winds and dry conditions. A cold front will bring gusty winds into Lake and Klamath Counties. The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership says there is an increased risk of wildfire after several weeks of dry conditions.

They say the risk is especially high at lower elevations. “It’s a good time to go out and clean up and do fuel reduction and do a lot of outdoor work. We’re just asking people to not light piles or debris to burn those over the weekend until conditions improve,” said Tamara Schmidt with the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

In a joint press release, multiple agencies said last year, most of the early season fires were started from escaped burn piles and winds contributing to spread. They say even during the winter it’s good to practice fire prevention and avoid early season human caused wildfires.