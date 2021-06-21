Wildfire near Gold Hill 65% contained

GOLD HILL, Ore. – Crews continue to make progress fighting a fire burning between the communities of Gold Hill and Rogue River.
The North River Road Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Saturday, June 19 along Interstate 5 near Gold Hill. Within three hours, the fire grew to 40 acres.
Windy conditions made fighting the fire a challenge, but crews were able to keep the fire to 60 acres in size by Monday morning. At that time, 65% of the fire was contained as mop-up operations continued.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said lines along the fire remain strong.
A Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice was lifted Monday morning for the 1000 through 3000 blocks of Wards Creek Road in Rogue River and the area surrounding the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.