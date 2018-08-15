Wildfire retardant colors explained

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sometimes it’s blue, sometimes it’s red. Have you ever wondered why air support drop different colors of fire retardant?
According to officials at the air tanker base in Medford, the two different colors are actually made of different material and used for different scenarios.
Fire crews use red powder-like retardant if the fire is in a remote location that is not easily accessible.
The other—the blue gel-like retardant—is more of a short-term solution used to support firefighters on the ground
The blue retardant will quickly suppress the fire, allowing firefighters to then access the location by foot to put the rest of the hot spot out.