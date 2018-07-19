Wildfire season hits high gear

(NBC News) – Wildfires are burning across the West.
There are some 160 fires in Oregon alone, the biggest is the so called “Substation fire” east of Portland.
The flames have plenty of fuel and are moving quickly.
“It’s burning in wheat fields and the scrub grass that you see around here, and some of this stuff, light flashing fuels, it burns really fast and really hot,” says Lt. Damon Simmons of Portland Fire and Rescue.
The fire has already destroyed buildings, charred tens of thousand acres and forced evacuations.
Flames are also threatening homes in Washington state after a fire started in a residential area of Spokane.
In California, the Ferguson fire continues to burn. Flames there have devoured some 20,000 acres and one firefighter was killed as he battled the flames.
