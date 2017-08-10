Home
Wildfire smoke impacting air quality in Oregon

Medford, Ore. —  Smoke from wildfires is causing some air quality concerns. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality released an advisory Thursday.

The message is especially important for people with asthma and heart disease as well as pregnant women, young children and the elderly.

“If you already are kind of running at capacity in terms of your lung capability that [poor air quality] can put you over the edge,” Jackson County Health Officer, Dr. Jim Shames says, “it can make it really hard to breathe, [and] put a strain on your heart.”

Doctors say everyone should use caution. Swapping your trail run for an indoor treadmill is an easy way to limit your exposure.

Experts advise that air quality can change day to day and even hour to hour. For the most up to date air quality information visit the DEQ’s air quality index HERE. Visit the  Oregon Health Authority for recommendations on public health and wildfire smoke, and if you’d like to subscribe to air quality alerts or EnviroFlash alerts, click HERE.

