Wildfire triggers evacuations in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – Some people near a wildfire burning in Shasta County, California are being told they need to evacuate.
Just before noon on August 22, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office notified Jones Valley and Bella Vista area residents to be on high alert due to the newly-sparked Mountain Fire.
Evacuations were underway for Dry Creek, Jones Valley, Elk Trail East, Elk Trail West, Christian, Driftwood, High View, Scotts Trail, Creek Trail, Old Oregon Trail, Ravine Road, and west of Bear Mountain Road.
Evacuees were originally directed to a shelter at the Shasta College gymnasium. However, the evacuation center was moved to Crosspointe Community Church at 2960 Hartnell Road in Redding.
Highway 299 was closed at Dry Creek Road as firefighters responded to the area.
At about 1:20 p.m., the Mountain Fire was estimated to be 300 acres in size.
The sheriff’s office said the situation is dynamic and changing rapidly. If anyone feels unsafe because of the fire, they’re urged to evacuate, even if they’re not in areas under evacuation notice.
For the latest update, you can follow the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/shastasheriff