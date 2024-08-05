Wildfires continue to start and spread across Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wildfires continue to start and burn throughout Oregon.

The Middle Fork Fire located near Crater Lake National Park continues to burn. The fire is estimated to be 1,938 acres and 1% contained.

A wildfire fire started Sunday night near the Medford airport, estimated to be 3 acres. The fire was quickly contained. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Over the weekend there were concerns about fires starting due to the weather.

“We actually only had 1 initial strike on ODF protected land. It was kind of west of Lost Creek lake and we ended up having a fire there on Saturday that we responded to. But firefighters were able to stop it at about 3 acres,” said Natalie Weber, ODF Southwest Oregon District.

To prevent human-caused fires Oregon Department of Forestry warns people to follow regulations heading into the dry August month. ODF said August will have more thunderstorms that could result in wildfires.

