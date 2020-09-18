Wildfires worsen isolation

“People are already having increased anxiety as it is. Just because of increased social isolation, not being able to go to gatherings, not being able to go to social functions and now we’re asking them to isolate even further,” said Dr. Amy Markezich, the Pulmonary Medical Director for Washington’s Overlake Medical Center.
Markezich said between the lockdown and the smoke, she’s seeing more anxiety in her patients. Stress can amplify existing conditions in those patients.
“This is not something that is going away anytime soon. And this is something that we’re all going to have to learn skills to deal with. And getting that extra outside help can be – make a world of difference,” Markezich said.
