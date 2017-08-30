Wildland firefighter helps deer that escaped Chetco Bar Fire

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – A wildland firefighter helped out a fawn that escaped an active fire.
The U.S. Forest Service said Jeanette Wendler was with her crew working around the Chetco Bar Fire.
While working to fall trees around the road, they noticed a fawn in the area.
The frightened fawn wouldn’t move, and the crew grew worried one of the trees would fall on him. So Jeanette picked up the fawn and moved it a safer area close to water.
The USFS said this is Jeanette’s first year with the Gold Beach Ranger District.
“Our fire apprentices on the RRSNF do amazing things!” USFS representatives wrote on a Facebook post. “We LOVE our people! Jeanette Wendler, you rock!”