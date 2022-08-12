Wildland firefighter dies fighting Big Swamp Fire near Oak Ridge

WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – On August 10th, a wildland firefighter fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest was critically injured after being struck by a tree. His name is Collin Hagan, and his injuries would prove to be fatal. He was just 27 years old.

“We are a very small network of folks, so it hits hard,” the State Fire Manager for the Bureau of Land Management, Jeff Fedrizzi said. “Our number one focus is the support of the crew and the families. They are currently going through a critical entrance stress management process to decompress and share their needs and concerns.”

Hagan was from Michigan and was working with the Craig Hotshot Crew based in Colorado. This is the second death in as many years of wildland firefighters caused by a falling tree. It is a hazard that crews are aware of and even train to avoid, but sometimes in the heat of a wildfire, It can be impossible to evade.

“Yes absolutely, very aware of these very hazardous situations, and again we implement all necessary and appropriate mitigation measures as appropriate. Our number one priority is always for the safety of the firefighters and the public,” Fedrizzi said.

This tragic event has shaken the firefighting community here in Oregon, but the Bureau of Land Management in the state is doing what it can to help people get the support they need.

“A lot of people are dealing with this in their own way. And we provide that support as necessary too, even for folks who aren’t affected through the critical entrance stress management program,” Fedrizzi said.