Wildlife officials taking lethal measures against Oregon wolf pack

Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, Ore. – Four wolves will be removed from a pack in northeastern Oregon following chronic attacks on livestock in the area.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on July 28, they were asked by livestock producers to remove the entire Harl Butte pack after two confirmed depredations within a five-day period.
The attacks brought the total to seven depredations by the pack in the past 13 months.
ODFW denied the request to remove the entire pack. Instead, wildlife officials decided to kill only two wolves as part of an incremental approach to allow the wolves to change their behavior or move out of the area.
On August 16, ODFW said there had been another depredation by the pack.
Following the latest incident, officials announced their intention to take two more un-collared wolves from the pack, noting the Harl Butte pack is larger than originally estimated.
At least eight wolves are in the pack, not counting three pups.
ODFW will continue to monitor the pack after the removal of the four wolves.