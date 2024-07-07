Wildlife Safari holds grand opening for its renovated Children’s Zoo

WINSTON, Ore.- Wildlife Safari held a grand opening for its renovated Children’s Zoo Saturday.

“The biggest feature is going to be our contact yard for the goats. We acquired eight new Nubian Goats, which is a different species we haven’t really had too many of them before, and they’re super friendly and they’re the ones that the guests will be mostly interacting with when they go into the yard,” Wildlife Safari’s Village Supervisor Rachael Mohlman said.

Wildlife Safari’s mission is to provide the highest quality interaction with wildlife to inspire commitments to wildlife conservation, preservation and education. With the newly renovated Children’s Zoo area, known as the Barnyard, people can get up close.

One family said they’re on a road trip from Canada and when they heard about the grand opening, they knew they couldn’t miss it.

“We saw that it was a Wildlife Safari thing and we thought ‘hey, our kids aren’t going to see that in Canada, so we better take advantage of it’,” Jeremey LaRose said.

Taylor Holeman, Public Relations Manager with Wildlife Safari, says the planning of this renovation goes back around a decade ago. With fundraising and donations made over the last few years, the upgraded Children’s Zoo became a reality.

“Over the last year or so is when we really got construction going and it’s been a whirlwind watching this whole area transform, new animals coming in, and then new opportunities for guests to interact with them. So, it really is something that was built by the public for the public, which we really love,” Mohlman said.

Wildlife Safari’s resident goats, sheep and pig named Sir Henry all got brand new homes, and new species of chickens and goats were brought in. Mohlman says they’ll be adding Barn Owls in the next few weeks too.

“I’m excited to see the Barn Owls when they come,” Ethan Reed, a young guest of the park, said.

Folks were able to meet the goats in the contact yard, which was free to the public for only the grand opening. The celebration also featured some great activities like games, free lemonade and popsicles, beer and wine tastings, and a raffle.

“You can win a llama stuffed animal that is, I feel like as big as I am,” Mohlman said.

“Yeah, it’s pretty big,” Holeman agreed.

Overall, Holeman and Mohlman say this was a celebration of a long-awaited dream. They hope people love the new additions as much as they do.

“Being able to provide, just like, this free experience for everyone, get them to come in and really experience- like, interact with the new animals I think is something we’re really excited about, see how that goes, get our goats and sheep used to people being in with them as well,” Holeman said.

