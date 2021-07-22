Wildlife survival during fires

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A wildlife rehabilitation center in Klamath Falls is giving out tips for residents near the Bootleg Fire to help wild animals survive. Liz Burton with Badger Run Wildlife Rehab said there are two main ways you can help wildlife during this time.
The first is leaving out a shallow container of water. The second is creating a defensible space around your home, which is helpful for homeowners too.
“Whether it be a deer or a mouse, [as long as they have] some place that’s safe and won’t burn along with the rest of the country,” said Burton. She says these two things are game changing for wildlife survival, especially while resources are scare during a fire.
Madison LaBerge is the anchor of NBC5 News Weekends at 6 and 11. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loves living in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!