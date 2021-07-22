Home
Wildlife survival during fires

Wildlife survival during fires

Local News Top Stories ,

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — A wildlife rehabilitation center in Klamath Falls is giving out tips for residents near the Bootleg Fire to help wild animals survive. Liz Burton with Badger Run Wildlife Rehab said there are two main ways you can help wildlife during this time.

The first is leaving out a shallow container of water. The second is creating a defensible space around your home, which is helpful for homeowners too.

“Whether it be a deer or a mouse, [as long as they have] some place that’s safe and won’t burn along with the rest of the country,” said Burton. She says these two things are game changing for wildlife survival, especially while resources are scare during a fire.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »