Wind takes out multiple power lines, trees

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – First responders are dealing with downed power lines and fallen trees across Josephine County.
Since 10:00 Thursday morning, Rural Metro Fire and Pacific Power crews have responded to problems in Demaray, Fish Hatchery, Midway and Winona neighborhoods. Some roadways in the area were blocked.
According to Rural Metro Fire, even with arcing power lines, they’re not worried about fires due to wet conditions.
If you see a downed power line, do not approach it. It could still be energized. If you come across a line, call 911 or Pacific Power at 1-877-508-5088.