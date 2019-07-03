Windows smashed at Jackson County Republican headquarters

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Jackson County Republican headquarters in downtown Medford was vandalized early Wednesday morning with both windows of the building smashed.
The windows appeared to have been punched by someone as blood appeared on the glass around holes and indents. Police say the attack appeared to be random, as several other windows including a car window were broken around that time downtown.
However, Republican party officials say after recent violent incidents in Portland, this feels like a politically motivated attack.
“I find this disconcerting to say the least that somebody would take violent action against their political dissidents,” said Yuri Vincent, chairman pro tempore of the Jackson County Republican Party.
The office estimates $3,000 worth of damage was done. A camera was on the building but it appears there wasn’t any footage available from the property owner.
Medford police are investigating. Officers are looking for any surveillance footage from nearby cameras on the 300 block of Main Street.
