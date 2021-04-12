Home
Winds prevent outdoor burning Tuesday and Wednesday in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County residents will not be allowed to conduct outdoor burns Tuesday and Wednesday due to windy conditions.

Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) provided the following forecast:

  • Monday: Clear. Lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
  • Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-50s. Breezy. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
  • Tuesday night: Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid-20s to lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

National Weather Service forecasts for the Klamath Basin can be found at https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?zoneid=ORZ029.

To learn if open burning is permitted within the air quality zone, visit airquality.klamathcounty.org. Or call 541.882.BURN.

