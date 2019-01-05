Winds speeds this weekend could cause downed trees in your neighborhood

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The next winter storm is making its way inland this weekend and with that comes heavy rainfall, snowfall and wind speeds.
Ashland and Medford can expect sustained wind speeds at 40 miles per hour with gusts near 60 miles per hour this weekend.
A common problem with high winds are downed trees in neighborhoods. However, Cory Crebbin with Medford Public Works, says we may have good luck this weekend.
According to Crebbin, downed trees typically happen when rain arrives before the wind and loosens up the soil but this weekend, he’s expecting the opposite to happen.
“We should get the high winds followed by a lot of rain so hopefully, zero trees will go down,” Crebbin said. “Hopefully if they do, very few trees will go down.”
Public works can only remove trees that are in the public right of ways like roads and walkways. They cannot remove trees that are on private property.
In order to report a downed tree in your neighborhood, you need to call your local public works department.
