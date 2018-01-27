Winners of Klamath County Chamber Awards announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The winners of the 97th Annual Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala have been announced.
The Chamber said nearly 250 guests gathered Saturday for a Hollywood-style awards show. Chamber members nominated businesses, organizations, or individuals they felt best represented the spirit of the gala.
The following winners were announced:
- Best Place to Work (15 or less): Bogatay Construction
- Best Place to Work (16 or more: Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union
- Big IDEA Innovation: Klamath Works
- Commitment to Community: Robert Millard, Millard Dental
- Environmental Leadership: EcoSolar
- Lifetime Achievement: William Ganong
- Pathfinder: Chad Olney
- Spirit of Entrepreneurism: Chelsea Brosterhous
- Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Johanna Scholer
- President’s Award: John Longley, Chair of the Government Affairs Committee