Winners of Klamath County Chamber Awards announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The winners of the 97th Annual Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Awards Gala have been announced.

The Chamber said nearly 250 guests gathered Saturday for a Hollywood-style awards show. Chamber members nominated businesses, organizations, or individuals they felt best represented the spirit of the gala.

The following winners were announced:

  • Best Place to Work (15 or less): Bogatay Construction
  • Best Place to Work (16 or more: Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union
  • Big IDEA Innovation: Klamath Works
  • Commitment to Community: Robert Millard, Millard Dental
  • Environmental Leadership: EcoSolar
  • Lifetime Achievement: William Ganong
  • Pathfinder: Chad Olney
  • Spirit of Entrepreneurism: Chelsea Brosterhous
  • Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Johanna Scholer
  • President’s Award: John Longley, Chair of the Government Affairs Committee

 

