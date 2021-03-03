Winston church fire under investigation

WINSTON, Ore. – The Winston Police Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Church of the Nazarene.
According to police, firefighters were called to the church at 2:00 p.m. on February 27th.
Police say the parents of two boys, 11 and 10 years old, came forward with information about their involvement in the fire. Right now, it’s unclear what role the two played.
The church is being called a total loss. The church also serves as a food pantry for the area.
Anyone wishing to help can email [email protected]*
