Winter conditions cause major traffic delays on Kirtland Road

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Winter weather conditions caused major backups on Kirtland Road this morning.
Battalion Chief, Mike Calhoun with Fire District 3 says three different accidents happened within a 7-minute span of each other.
The first was a car crash into a tree new Dean Dr. The second was a pick-up truck rollover. The third was a semi-truck rolled over on top of a car in a ditch.
No one was injured.
Traffic has been reduced to one lane while tow trucks work to remove the vehicles off the roadway.
