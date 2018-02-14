Winter enthusiasts find ways to enjoy mild season

Medford, Ore.– While we may be having a mild winter here, that hasn’t stopped people from finding other ways to enjoy the season.
The RRRink in Medford says it’s been seeing an increase of people using the facility this year. One reason – The Winter Olympics – which rink officials say is influencing many young winter sport enthusiasts.
“Every time the Olympics comes around we do see an increase,” said Cory Turk, maintenance manager for TheRRRink. “There is a lot of built-in interest with the figure skating. Our program is decent size here but we do get an influx of people coming in.”
The RRRink offers skating courses for both hockey and figure skating for anyone interested in trying it out.