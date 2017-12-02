Winter Lights Festival gets rain but still shines

Medford, Ore.– The community gathered in downtown Medford tonight to celebrate the holidays.
Viewers were able to enjoy a variety of events for children and adults including candy cane hunting, dance performances and even a visit from Santa. The crowd also got a surprise visit from the The Oregon Duck, University of Oregon’s mascot.
One of the event’s organizers say it’s the spirit of the community that brings her joy, and makes the hard work worth it.
“I mean look, it brought us all together even in this weather to do something really neat,” said Sandi Sherman. “Keep the magic of the holidays alive and everybody is happy and having a good time and I love that and I love what we do.”
The event ended with a tree lighting ceremony. Those lights will be on throughout the holiday season.