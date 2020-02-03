Winter recreation trip plan box appears on Mt. Ashland

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – In an effort to keep skiers safe while exploring the backcountry on Mt. Ashland, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is providing a winter recreation trip plan box.
The new box is stocked with forms for skiers to fill out indicating where they’ll be headed out of the normal ski area boundaries.
“For many years, each night the parking lot has been checked by mountain personnel for vehicles that are left well after closing time,” the sheriff’s office explained. “Efforts are then made to determine why the vehicle has been left in the lot. With the new skier trip box it will be easier to determine if the vehicle belongs to someone who is overdue or who may just be spending the night camping in the woods.”
The box is located at the west end of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area parking lot near the entrance to the outback area. Skiers who are planning on exploring the backcountry are asked to fill out a form with their planned trip. If there are any vehicles left after the mountain closes, it can give deputies an indication if there’s someone that needs help.