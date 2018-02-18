Winter storm brings snow to Mt. Ashland

Ashland, Ore.– The most recent winter storm may not have panned out as many had hoped, but up on Mount Ashland, every little bit helps.
The mountain is still closed and has been for most of this month. While the lack of snow this winter and even a brief power outage have hurt the mountain’s bottom line, there is still hope for some late winter, even early spring skiing.
“It’s supposed to be a maximum about a foot by Monday and if we get that end of the forecast, we feel pretty good about trying to get something open for the following weekend,” said Hiram Towle, general manager of the Mt. Ashland Ski Area. “But we won’t know till it’s all on the ground.”
Mountain officials say they’re not seeing enough snow predicted to make any plans to reopen but at least it’s snowing again. They say they’ll see you as soon as the snow flies!