Winter Storm to hit Southern Oregon and Northern California

“The best thing that we can tell them is to plan now to avoid driving through the storm,” Brad Chaaf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
A series of weather disturbances are expected to hit Southern Oregon and Northern California Wednesday night into the weekend.
“The biggest snow fall will be for the Mount Shasta area where they could see up to two feet of snow over the next four days,” Chaaf said.
The snow accompanied with 45 to 55 mile an hour winds in some areas, can create dangerous conditions for drivers and truckers.
“The real issue that’s going to happen is that the high-profile vehicles can be pushed off the roads with winds that high and will create very limited visibility,” he said.
And while the roads may be hazardous, meteorologists say the incoming storms aren’t all bad news.
“This will help us create some of that snow pack that we need,” Chaaf said. “We haven’t gotten a lot of over the past winter because it’s been so quiet.”
If you have to travel over the passes make sure you have tire chains, and an emergency supply kit fill with water, food, blankets, flashlight, a charged phone, and phone charger.