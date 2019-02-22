Winter weather, high wind, flood watches issued by forecasters

MEDFORD, Ore. – Winter weather is expected to hit southern Oregon hard for the next few days.
The National Weather Service said a low pressure system will develop in northern Washington State, allowing wet weather to flow across Oregon and northern California. “Heavy rain and mountain snow will impact the area with especially hazardous winter weather developing in the mountains and rapid rises on all area rivers with some flooding expected,” the NWS stated.
A flood watch is in effect from late Saturday night through late Monday night in portions of southwest Oregon including Josephine and Jackson Counties.
In Klamath County and portions of Douglas and Jackson Counties, there is a winter storm watch in effect through late Monday. Heavy snow is possible in higher elevations with accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. The NWS said travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Finally, a high wind watch is in effect late Sunday through into Monday for parts of Klamath and Lake Counties. Gusts of 60 miles-per-hour could be possible.