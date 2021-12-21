Winter weather likely to impact holiday travel in S. Oregon and N. California

REDDING, Calif. – Caltrans is urging motorists to avoid traveling at high elevations over the next few days due to upcoming winter weather.

The National Weather Service said rain is already making its way into interior Northern California Tuesday afternoon. Rain and mountain snow will become more widespread throughout the rest of the week with snow levels lowest on Christmas Eve through Monday. According to forecasters, chain controls and travel delays will be likely with whiteout conditions possible over the weekend.

The best time to travel through Northern California is Tuesday. Travel is highly discouraged Friday night through Monday.

Caltrans said chain screenings are anticipated for northbound Interstate 5 traffic at Fawndale Road north of Redding prior to and during the storms.

In Southern Oregon, forecasters said there’s the possibility of low snow levels that could impact valley floors. The Oregon Department of Transportation said they’ll do everything they can to keep traffic flowing, but they’re also asking motorists to do their part and drive safely.

If you must travel, the NWS said to be prepared by winterizing your vehicle, carrying chains, and gathering an emergency supply kit with food, water, and blankets.