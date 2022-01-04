Winter wildfires likely to become more common, experts say Posted by Newsroom Staff January 4, 2022 (KGW) The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute says longer and harsher droughts will lead to more fires in urban areas, like the one in Colorado. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Fire wildfires Newsroom Staff January 4, 2022 Previous Article Elderly woman safe due to welfare check, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Next Article Day-by-day guide to the 2022 Winter Olympics