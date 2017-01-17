Medford, Ore. — You can get a pair of new wiper blades and help wipe out hunger for just peanuts — peanut butter that is.
Kelly’s Automotive Service in Grants Pass and Medford is giving away a free pair of wiper blades up to 35 dollars in value if you bring in at least 36 ounces of peanut, almond, soy, or sun butter.
“A homeless person can put this in their backpack, have a good protein source,” explained manager Jay Wolfman. “A mom could feed her kids a sandwich with it. There’s so many diverse uses of it.”
There is a limit of one pair of wiper blades per family, but you can bring as much peanut butter as you’d like.
Wipe Out Hunger runs through February 10th. All the food will be donated to the Josephine County Food Bank and Access Food Share.