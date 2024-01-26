Wipe Out Hunger campaign at Kelly’s Automotive Services

MEDFORD, Ore. – Wednesday was National Peanut Butter Day, and here’s a great way to celebrate. Kelly’s Automotive Service is in the middle of its annual ‘Wipeout Hunger’ campaign.

Kelly’s is asking people to bring at least 40 ounces of peanut butter and 10 ounces of jelly to their shop. In exchange, they will install a new pair of windshield wipers on your car for free. Kelly’s then takes your donations to local food banks.

The Wipeout Hunger campaign lasts until February 16 at both the Medford and Grants Pass locations.

