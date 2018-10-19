Wisconsin community joins search for Jayme Closs

BARRON, Wisc. (KARE/NBC News) – Dozens of volunteers took part in a search Thursday for possible clues in the search for missing 13-year-old Jayme Closs.
More than 800 tips have come into the command center in Barron since Monday when Closs’ parents were found murdered in their home.
A 911 call brought deputies to the home, where they found the bodies of James and Denise Closs.
They say 13-year-old Jayme is now “missing and endangered,” and is not suspected of playing any role in the death of her parents.
Also on Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice sent therapists and comfort dogs to help students at Closs’ school.
The state DOJ said in an announcement Thursday it is also sending school resource officers to the Barron School District.
