Wisconsin students protest “racial slur” firing

MADISON, Wisc. (WMTV) Students at a Madison, Wisconsin high school are protesting the firing of a school security guard.
Marlon Anderson was fired after a student used a racial slur against him and Anderson responded: “do not call me (n-word).”
The Madison School District says they have a zero-tolerance policy for employees on the use of racial slurs and fired Anderson as a result.
“It’s really bad how the school handled the situation because even though there’s a zero-tolerance policy of the word, there’s a difference between upholding a rule and upholding a right,” says Madison West freshman Sklyer Kieler.
Many students believe it’s time to ask administrators to teach a different lesson about racial equality.
“I think instead of banning the n-word from the school we need to talk about it and teach about it,” says Noah Anderson, the fired security guard’s son and president of the West Black Student Union.
