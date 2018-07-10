Wisconsin waitress pulls gun on violent customer

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WTMJ) – A Milwaukee restaurant employee was seriously injured after she was punched in the face by a customer.
Security footage at the George Web Restaurant in Milwaukee captured the June 29th assault on film.
In the video, you can see the man walk into the kitchen and punch the waitress in the face.
Another female employee then pulls out a gun, making him leave the restaurant. The owner says she is a concealed weapons holder, and therefore is allowed to carry a gun at work.
The waitress had to be taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Police are still searching for the man in the video.
