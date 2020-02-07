Wolf from Oregon found dead in California

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – A wolf from a local pack was found dead in Northern California.
Wolf OR54 was originally born in southwestern Oregon, but she left the Rogue Pack in January of 2018 and crossed into Siskiyou County. During the last quarter of 2019, she traveled over 1,000 miles covering Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Plumas, Tehama, and Shasta Counties in California. She was the southernmost known wolf in California since 2011.
According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, OR54’s radio collar stopped functioning in December of 2019.
On February 5, 2020, OR54 was found dead in Shasta County.
State fish and wildlife officials are still investigating the wolf’s death, but they reminded the public they take any threats to the endangered wolf population and killing a wolf is a potential crime.