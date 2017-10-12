Wolf illegally killed near Klamath Falls

PORTLAND, Ore. – A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for information on the poaching of a gray wolf near Klamath Falls.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on April 23, a the body of a male gray wolf–later identified at wolf OR-33–was found about 20 miles northwest of Klamath Falls in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
The carcass was sent to a wildlife forensic lab in Ashland for a necropsy. It was determined the wolf died from gunshot wounds. Officials don’t have an estimated time of when it was killed.
OR-33 left the Imnaha Pack located in northeastern Oregon in November, 2015. He was not known to be a part of any pack at the time he was killed. The four-year-old wolf was collared, but it quit transmitting about a year ago.
ODFW said it’s a violation of the Endangered Species Act–and Oregon State game laws–to kill a gray wolf.
Officials are still looking for information on the illegal killing of another wolf in the Fremont-Winema National Forest after female wolf OR-28 was found dead in October, 2016.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 503-682-6131.