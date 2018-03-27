Home
Wolf issues in Southern Oregon

Central Point, Ore.- Oregon’s wolf population is growing.

According to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, there are at least 116 known wolves in the state, as of 2016.

An informational meeting was held Tuesday night, to give residents a better understanding of how wolves got here, and the economic and social impacts they have on rural communities.

“There is an economic cost every time a calf or cow is killed or a sheep,” Charlie Boyer, farmer said. “There is an economic loss from stress and then there are the social cost, and the social cost is that these people need to make changes in their lifestyle.”

According to Boyer, wolves in our area are usually seen around Upper Klamath to Crater lake, and from Prospect over to Lake of the Woods.

Wolves are currently protected by the Federal Endangered Species Act and are managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

