Wolf killed in Klamath County, $5K reward offered for information

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person who killed a federally-protected gray wolf in Southern Oregon.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said on October 2, 2022, a radio-collared gray wolf known as OR 103 was found dead near Upper Klamath Lake.

“It is a violation of the Endangered Species Act to kill a gray wolf, which is listed as endangered in the western two-thirds of Oregon,” the DFW said. “The incident is being investigated by the U.S.

Fish and Wildlife Service with the assistance of the Oregon State Police.”

Anyone with information about this case should call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at (503) 682-6131, or Oregon State Police Tip Line at (800) 452-7888. Callers may remain anonymous.