Wolf killed in Wallowa County

WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. – Following yet another wolf killing case, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife officials say they’re “upset and frustrated” at the unlawful killing of wolves in Oregon.
Oregon State Police said a wolf was shot and killed in Wallowa County’s Chesnimnus hunt unit in an area known as Cold Springs. The wolf’s carcass was found on November 14. Investigators believe it died a day or two earlier. The female wolf was identified as collared wolf OR23.
Officials said at least nine wolves have been poached or died under mysterious circumstances in Oregon since 2015. This doesn’t include a case where investigators say a man shot a wolf in self-defense. In most cases, it’s a violation of the Endangered Species Act and Oregon State game laws to kill a gray wolf.
Doug Cottam, ODFW Wildlife Division Administrator. “Poaching of any wildlife is wrong and harmful to their conservation. Please, if you know something about any of these cases, step forward and provide information to OSP, which can be done anonymously.”
Anyone with information is asked to call OSP Sergeant Chis Hawkins at the La Grande Patrol Office, 541-963-7175 ex. 4670.