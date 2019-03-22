Wolf presence confirmed in Douglas, Lane Counties

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – After several years of suspected wolf activity in northern Douglas County, wildlife experts confirmed the presence of at least three wolves in the area.
The presence of wolves has been reported by the public in the area for several years. Tracks of multiple wolves were found in late 2018. Then, in late February of 2019, a trail camera captured images of three wolves in the Umpqua National Forest.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife updated the area of known wolf activity on March 21, 2019, in the Indigo Unit between Douglas and Lane Counties.
ODFW said they don’t yet have any specific information about the Indigo group of wolves. Additional surveys will be needed for any new details.