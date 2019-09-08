Wolf workshop discusses non-lethal deterrents and management

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– How to protect wolves while protecting livestock. That was the topic of conversation for ranchers and environmental agencies during a weekend workshop Saturday at the Jackson County Expo.
Presentations held at the Mace Building covered resources to protect livestock as well as non-lethal ways to deter wolves.
A variety of groups shared information on how to accomplish both goals. However, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that there is no one solution.
“Education about wolves, about as a species, our management plan, and non-lethal deterrence, that is an ongoing challenge,” said Steve Niemela. “We’re going to be engaged in that for the foreseeable future.”
Several ideas for deterrents involve flashing lights, inflatable air dancers and radio activated guard boxes. But ODFW says keeping ranch lands cleared of any bone piles or carcasses can help prevent wolves from visiting.
On Sunday, there will be a field demo in Eagle Point to showcase how some of these deterrents will work.
