Wolves attack alpaca in northeastern Oregon

UNION COUNTY, Ore. – Wildlife officials confirmed an adult alpaca was killed by a wolf in northeastern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said they received a report of wolf depredation on the morning of December 10 in the Starkey area, between La Grande and Ukiah.
An investigation the same day revealed the carcass was still warm with evidence of feeding on the hindquarters. Other evidence of an attack was also apparent, with visible tracks in the snow and bit marks on the alpaca.
Wildlife officials the animal was chased by three wolves for about 800 yards before it died.
According to ODFW, collared wolf OR30 was within 130 yards of the carcass at 5 a.m. the same morning. There have been no other recent confirmed wolf depredations in the same area.
According to the Oregon Wolf Conservation and Management Plan, wolves don’t automatically prey on livestock, but if they are encountered, they are likely to depredate sporadically.
Current Oregon law allows lethal action to be taken if the wolf is found in the act of attacking livestock, or if the wolf is involved in chronic livestock depredation.