Wolves attack cow in eastern Oregon

BAKER COUNTY, Ore. – A cow had to be euthanized after being severely injured by wolves in eastern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said on the morning of April 16, a rancher in rural Baker County reportedly saw two wolves while riding into private pasture land to check on cattle.
About an hour later, the rancher found an adult cow with open wounds near the tail. It had to be euthanized due to the severity of the injuries.
Physical evidence gathered from the scene by ODFW biologists confirmed the attack was made by wolves of the Pine Creek Pack.
Last April, ODFW shot and killed two wolves from the Pine Creek Pack after a string of livestock attacks. At this time, there are no lethal control orders, according to ODFW’s website.