Wolves kill another calf in Klamath County, ODFW says

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Rogue Pack of wolves is once again being blamed for another attack on a calf in Klamath County.
NBC5 reported Monday there were three separate wolf attacks in the Wood River Valley. The depredations incidents resulted in the deaths of three calves on the same pasture between October 21 and 24, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife estimated.
The depredations were attributed to the Rogue Pack, which roams between Jackson and Klamath Counties.
On October 30, ODFW said there had been yet another attack in the same area. This time, a 675-pound calf was found dead. Wounds consistent with feeding were observed on the animal’s hind-quarters.
According to ODFW, a ranch hand saw four wolves on October 25 in a nearby pasture. It’s believed the calf died on that day.
The latest incident is being attributed to the Rogue Pack.
You can learn more about wolves in Oregon here: https://dfw.state.or.us/wolves/