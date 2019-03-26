Wolves kill calf in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Another calf was killed by wolves in Jackson County, wildlife officials determined.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said an investigation revealed a 400-pound calf found dead on March 23 in the Boundary Butte area was killed by wolves with the Rogue Pack.
The depredation comes less than two weeks after Rogue Pack wolves killed a 16-week-old mastiff-mix puppy in the same area, ODF documents show.
The death of the puppy marked the first confirmed time since January 18, 2019, a Rogue Pack wolf killed a domesticated animal in the area.