Woman accused of destroying Andy Warhol on first date

HOUSTON, Tex. (KPRC) – A Texas woman was arrested after allegedly destroying expensive artwork, including Andy Warhol paintings and two sculptures worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
29-year-old Lindy Lu Layman appeared in court on Thursday on a charge of criminal mischief.
Prosecutors say she was on a first date with prominent Houston attorney Anthony Buzbee on Saturday when she became intoxicated and refused to leave his home.
According to court documents, Layman poured red wine on paintings, ripped them off the wall, and threw them to the floor. The damage was estimated to be about $300,000.
“She refused to leave the location, hid somewhere in his home, he states once he found her he told her he would call a second Uber driver which he did,” prosecutors said in court. “He said that she walked into his home, began shouting ‘I’m not leaving’ along with obscenities while damaging three of his paintings and two of his sculptures, stated that she poured red wine on the paintings, and ripped them off the wall with her hands and threw both sculptures on the ground with her hands shattering them.”
Layman is out of jail after posting a $30,000 bond.