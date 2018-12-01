Woman accused of rape to undergo psychological evaluation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The trial for a woman who eluded police for over 18 years has been delayed to allow time for a psychological evaluation, prosecutors said.
Victoria Cravitz and Leon Shaw had been on the FBI’s most wanted list for years.
Cravitz was arrested in Mississippi earlier this year after Shaw died and Cravitz tried to use an alias during funeral arrangements.
Cravitz and Shaw are accused of molesting several children over a 10-year period.
Prosecutors say after her arrest, Cravitz was returned to Oregon to face the criminal charges she evaded since January 6, 2000. She’s currently being held at the Klamath County Jail.
On November 28, Cravitz’s attorney notified the court he intended to rely on a mental disability defense in the case, court records show.
To allow prosecutors time to subject Cravitz to a psychological exam, her trial date has been pushed to December 12, 2018.
The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office added they believe Cravitz needs to be committed to a state hospital to keep the public safe.