Woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in Medford on trial

MEDFORD, Ore.- A woman accused of stabbing another woman to death in Medford is on trial this week.

Hannah “Mel” Marie Martin is charged with robbery in the first degree and murder in the second degree.

Medford Police says 31-year-old Brittany Lovrovich was stabbed in the parking lot area of Rumors Lounge on Riverside Avenue on March 22nd, 2022.

The suspects, Martin and Zachary Carl Helwagen are each charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The prosecution is still calling witnesses to the stand after the trial began Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, an associate of Martin and Helwagen, Kyle Adams, testified that in a conversation with Helwagen, Helwagen told him that martin would “poke” Lovrovich.

“After reading it, I mean, that she’s going to stab her, you know, like, ‘Mel’ would make a mess of it meaning that like he was going to have her stab Brittany,” Adams said.

“Did you want Brittany to be hurt?” The prosecution asked.

“No!” Adams responded.

“You just wanted to talk to her, is that what you’re saying?” The prosecution continued.

“Yes, of course. Never,” Adams said.

Helwagen is scheduled to go to trial on September 9th.

