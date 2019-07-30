Woman accused of stealing Dennis Day’s car back in court

MEDFORD, Ore. — One of the women accused of stealing Dennis Day’s car was back in court on Monday.
Day is the former Mouseketeer who was found dead at his Phoenix home in April.
Lori Ann Declusin was supposed to be in court for a change of plea on Monday morning, but she didn’t show up.
Declusin and Wanda Garcia are accused of stealing Day’s car in July of 2018.
Garcia is also charged with theft in the first degree after allegedly stealing a “broach” belonging to Dennis Day and selling it.
After a warrant was issued for her arrest, Declusin did show up this afternoon but the change of plea was rescheduled.
Her next court date is scheduled for August.
