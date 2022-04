MEDFORD, Ore. – Logos Public Charter School in Medford is asking for help identifying a woman that it said stole more than $2,000 worth of items from campus.

The school’s executive director said on Facebook that the woman stole a slew of random items.

They include things like electronics, gift cards, computer bags, and even school clothing.

A school representative said the woman came back on multiple occasions.

Medford police confirmed it is investigating the alleged crime.